Video
Former Theranos CEO convicted of fraud, conspiracy
In a case that exposed Silicon Valley's culture of hubris and hype, Elizabeth Holmes was convicted Monday of duping investors into believing her startup Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood.
Video
Biden returns to Washington in snowstorm
A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into Washington, D.C., on Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 24, some clouds
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 3
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 24
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 3