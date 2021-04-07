More from Star Tribune
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd's neck
Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd's neck — and was bearing down with most of his weight — the entire 9 1/2 minutes the Black man lay facedown with his hands cuffed behind his back, a use-of-force expert testified Wednesday at Chauvin's murder trial.
Chauvin Trial
BCA investigator: Chauvin kept weight on Floyd after he fell silent
A senior agent for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension testified that Derek Chauvin kept his weight on a handcuffed George Floyd's neck for minutes after Floyd was no longer talking or moving.
Local
UW students who get vaccinated won't be tested for virus
University of Wisconsin students who get vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly for the virus under a policy change that interim President Tommy Thompson on Wednesday called an incentive to bolster vaccination rates on campus.
Local
EXPLAINER: Could mask hamper ex-officer's image with jurors?
The face mask that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been required to wear during his trial in George Floyd's death has hidden his reaction to testimony, including any sympathy or remorse that legal experts say can make a difference to jurors.
Local
Two people killed, two others wounded in Milwaukee shooting
Police say they have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a quadruple shooting Milwaukee's north side early Wednesday that left two people dead and two people injured.