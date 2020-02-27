The traditionally male-dominated Japanese art form of Taiko drumming is undergoing a significant cultural transformation as more women from around the world take up the art. TaikoArts Midwest presents HERbeat at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN. 7:30p.m., February 29, 2020.

The traditionally male-dominated Japanese art form of Taiko drumming is undergoing a significant cultural transformation as more women from around the world take up the art. TaikoArts Midwest presents HERbeat at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN. 7:30p.m., February 29, 2020.