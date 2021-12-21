More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Clearing skies, high 23
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 21
Weather
Morning forecast: Coating of snow, more north; high 23
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 21
Video
Fauci: World has been 'shocked' by omicron variant
America's leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday the world had been "shocked" by the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus as more countries are reporting surges in infections.
Video
Deliberations begin over Daunte Wright's death
After 11 days of testimony and 33 witnesses, a Hennepin County jury began closed-door deliberations Monday on whether to convict former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter of manslaughter.
Local
Defense says officers followed protocol before Wright shooting
Defense attorney, Earl Gray reminded the jury that they must presume Potter innocent, and to find her guilty they must determine that the state proved "each and every element of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt."