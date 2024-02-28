More from Star Tribune
Local 'Nothing could be more honorable:' Fallen Burnsville police, firefighter mourned in massive ceremony
Nation Humorously morose comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76
Video
Fallen firefighter known for selflessness
Adam Finseth described as man with quiet courage to stand for what is right.
Video
Officer Elmstrand noted for his love of family
Fallen officer Elmstrand was heralded for love of family and support of fallen officers.
Video
Fallen officer Ruge tried to save his partner
Officer Pete Mueller called Ruge "extraordinarily heroic that morning.
Video
Last Call at service honors fallen first responders
Last Call is tradition when lives are lost in the line of duty.
Video
Sgt. Adam Medlicott: "Rest easy brothers" at memorial
Sgt. Adam Medlicott, wounded during standoff, eulogizes fallen Burnsville comrades.