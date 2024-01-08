More from Star Tribune
Weather
Nation
Blizzard conditions bear down on central US, closing schools and highways
A ''highly impactful'' winter storm is expected to deliver a punch to the country's midsection on Monday and into Tuesday, with blizzard conditions dumping as much as a foot or more of snow and shutting down schools and highways in several Midwest states.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: More snow on the way, high 31
Some areas of Minnesota could see heavy snow overnight.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow, 1 to 3 inches in metro; high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 8
Weather
Snowstorm warnings for southern Minnesota; cold coming this weekend
The Twin Cities will miss most of the snow before the season's first below-zero readings of the season.