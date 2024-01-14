More from Star Tribune
Nation
Millions of Americans face below-zero temperatures as storms bring blast of Arctic air, snow and ice
Subfreezing temperatures across much of the U.S. left millions of Americans facing dangerous cold as Arctic storms knocked out electricity to tens of thousands in the Northwest, brought snow to the South, and walloped the Northeast with blizzard conditions that forced the postponement of an NFL game.
Sports
With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers
Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday.
Politics
Iowa caucuses: What to watch as voters weigh in on the Republican campaign's first contest of 2024
As frigid temperatures scour the Midwest, the Republican presidential nominating process will officially start Monday with Iowa's caucuses.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Arctic air, high -2
It's going to be dangerously cold in Minnesota over the next couple of days.