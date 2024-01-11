More from Star Tribune
Travel
Why the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9 won't impact the majority of travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul
The plane type involved in a mid-air blowout last week is infrequently seen at MSP airport.
Minneapolis
Threats that caused U of M alert roll into southwest Minnesota standoff
University spokesman Jake Ricker told the Star Tribune, "My understanding is Chippewa County sheriff's [deputies] have this individual surrounded in his home."
Nfl
Souhan: Rodgers should go on a long walk to the end of the Earth
And ESPN's Pat McAfee is proving himself just as worthless, after the two combined again to spread lies over the air. Time to change the channel.
Weather
Storm to bring snow then cold to metro, southern Minnesota
Saturday's predicted subzero reading in the metro area will be the first of the season and the third-latest since weather records have been kept starting in the 1870s, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow & Blowing Snow Concerns Through Saturday
Through midday Saturday, a longer-duration snow event will occur across southern/eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. 4-7" totals are expected for the metro (highest totals south and east), with parts of southeastern Minnesota nearing 9". Northerly winds will gust up to 35 mph, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility. - D.J. Kayser