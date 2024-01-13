More from Star Tribune
Duluth As Cargill family member's company buys up Duluth's Park Point homes, will locals get priced out?
Nation
A weekend of ferocious winter weather could see low-temperature records set in the US heartland
Icy winter weather blanketed the U.S. on Saturday as a wave of Arctic storms threatened to break low-temperature records in the heartland, spread cold and snow from coast to coast and cast a chill over everything from football playoffs to presidential campaigns.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of -7; breezy, cloudy and life-threatening cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
The avalanche risk is high in much of the western US. Here's what you need to know to stay safe
As a massive winter storm dumped snow across much of the western U.S., some hardy winter sport enthusiasts headed to ski resorts and backcountry slopes despite frigid temperatures during the long Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Arctic blast with winter weather and windchill advisories
Winter weather advisories continue in much of Minnesota, with blowing snow and light flurries making roads slick. We'll see subzero highs in the next couple of days.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 10; winter weather and windchill advisories
Winter weather advisories continue in much of Minnesota, with blowing snow making roads slick. We'll see Arctic air for the next few days, with the chance of a little more snow.