Sports
Judge sentences ex-Michigan State coach to jail in Nassar-related case
Former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach Kathie Klageswas sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail for lying to police during an investigation into former Olympic and university doctor Larry Nassar.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 59 with a few more clouds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Blasts rock Beirut, with widespread damage, injuries
Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.
Nation
Trump argues over COVID death numbers
U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview with Axios political reporter Jonathan Swan, courtesy of HBO, said the United States has better numbers than many other nations in terms of coronavirus deaths.
Nation
Trump signs $3B-a-year plan for conservation, parks
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law legislation that will devote nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.