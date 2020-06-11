More from Star Tribune
Nation
COVID-19 is rising in 21 states, but reasons vary
Some of the states drawing concern are Arizona, Arkansas and Texas.
Nation
Chicago officials respond after cops seen lounging
The footage was taken on May 31 and early June 1, as police received widespread reports of vandalism, theft and arson, officials said.
Nation
Trump says he will pursue U.S. police use-of-force standard
He also defended his calls on governors and mayors to aggressively quell violent protests that erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd.
Minneapolis
African-American leaders express support for Minneapolis police chief
African-American community leaders respond to city leaders and Chief Arradondo regarding the future of policing in Minneapolis.
Sports
An eerily quiet opener at Canterbury Park
With only 50 or so people around the track apron, things at the track were not as usual.