Evening forecast: Low of 25; clouds with a little snow starting
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
The U.S. northeast is preparing for a weekend storm that threatens to dump snow, rain, and ice
Millions of people across the eastern U.S. are preparing for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system looks to bring snow, freezing rain and ice to the region.
Afternoon weather: High of 34, cloudy
Northern Minnesota will see some snow, with flurries in southern Minnesota. Overnight and Saturday will bring more snow, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the Twin Cities area. There's more snow possible next week.
Yuen: What Minnesotans lose when a winter is this warm
We are choosing the convenience of dull weather over winter magic.
Morning forecast: Snow arrives this evening; high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 5