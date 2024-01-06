More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 23; cloudy with a little snow possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Residents across eastern US and New England hunker down as snow, ice, freezing rain approach
Residents across the eastern U.S., particularly in New England, are gassing up snow blowers, dusting off shovels and gearing up for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system bringing snow, freezing rain and ice bears down on the region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 34, cloudy with light snow on the way
Light snow will make its way through the state, with slick roadways and some accumulation in northern Minnesota. We could see some peeks of sun Sunday, with more snow on the way next week.
Local
A snowless winter takes its toll on Minnesota's way of life
With only a fraction so far of a typical snowfall, annual winter events are being canceled or adjusted — and that means less social interaction.
Duluth
'It's about dog safety': No Beargrease means altered plans for organizers, mushers
For some, the cancelled 300-mile event means finding a different lengthy race in a snowier region.