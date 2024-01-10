More from Star Tribune
Nation Hunter Biden makes surprise visit to Capitol Hill as GOP takes a first step to hold him in contempt
Business Want some red furniture? Target is trying to offload furnishings as it exits City Center offices
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 18; cloudy with snow showers possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Snow in the West and flooding in the Northeast. And more foul weather is on the way
Drenching rains, flooding and fierce winds stranded vehicles, shuttered schools and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands in the Northeast, the swan song of a bout of violent weather that battered most of the United States. Forecasters warned Wednesday that more misery was not far behind.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 28, cloudy with light snow
There's a chance of snow, with a coating in the Twin Cities area and a winter weather advisory on the Lake Superior shoreline near Duluth.
Nation
Climate change is shrinking snowpack in many places, study shows. And it will get worse
River basins around the world that were once regularly snowbound are increasingly seeing their snowpack shrink and climate change is to blame, a new study found.