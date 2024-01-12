More from Star Tribune
Duluth As Cargill family member's company buys up Duluth's Park Point homes, will locals get priced out?
Local
As bitter cold settles in, Twin Cities charities open up warming spaces
Arctic air from the north will keep the mercury below zero for most of Minnesota for more than 60 consecutive hours starting Saturday night.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 10; up to an inch of snow; winds and clouds increase
The latest forecast of the winter storm for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Winter storm with snow, ice, wind and bitter cold pummels much of the northern US
A massive winter storm swept the northern U.S. on Friday, with blinding snow in some places, freezing rain in others, and bitter cold temperatures and whipping winds across several states.
Stage & Arts
Art Shanty Projects delays opening one week because of lack of ice and construction woes
The 20th anniversary of the beloved annual winter event will kick off Jan. 27.
Nation
Iowa campaign events are falling as fast as the snow as the state readies for record-cold caucuses
Campaign events are falling as swiftly as the Iowa snow as wintry weather hampers both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis as they clamor for support in the days before Monday's leadoff presidential caucuses.