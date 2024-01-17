More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
Nation
Power line falls on car during Oregon ice storm, killing 3 and hurting a baby, authorities say
Three people died and a baby was injured when a power line fell on their car in northeast Portland on Wednesday, the city's fire department said.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 1 and partly cloudy amid continued cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
AP Photos: This is what it looks like as winter blasts the US into a deep freeze
Winter turned its icy glare on the U.S. this week, blanketing cities and states from east to west with snow and sending temperatures into an Arctic spiral.
World
2.7 million Zimbabweans need food aid as El Nino compounds a drought crisis, UN food program says
The U.N. World Food Program said Wednesday that it was working with Zimbabwe's government and aid agencies to provide food to 2.7 million rural people in the country as the El Nino weather phenomenon contributes to a drought crisis in southern Africa.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 9; partly to mostly cloudy
The windchill is a little below zero, but we don't have any warnings. There's a chance of light snow in the Twin Cities area Thursday. Next week will be warmer.