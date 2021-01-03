More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 30
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, Jan. 3
Weather
Morning forecast: Foggy start, then some sun; high 30
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Jan. 3
Evening forecast: Low of 19; freezing fog might return to areas
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and around the region.