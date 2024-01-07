More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Souhan: In season finale, Jefferson leaves Vikings potent reminder of his value
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson deserves a new contract, and the team should pay him whatever it takes.
Vikings
Vikings lose 30-20 to the Lions, finishing 7-10 and out of NFL playoffs
The Vikings' defeat means they have their first 10-loss season since 2013, when they went 5-10-1 in Leslie Frazier's final year.
Photography
Gallery: Vikings fall short in Detroit, losing 30-20 in season finale
Jerry Holt's photos from the Vikings' 10th loss of the season.
Minneapolis
Man found dead in garbage bin in north Minneapolis
Police are investigating what they called a "suspicious death."
Wild
Wild teammates in awe of Fleury's play in goalie's 551st win
"He's still got it, for sure," said Boldy of Fleury's age-defying saves against Columbus.