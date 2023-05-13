More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
DeSantis vies with Trump to sway Iowa conservatives
Warning of a Republican "culture of losing," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sought on Saturday to weaken former President Donald Trump's grip on the GOP.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 54, with periods of rain and thunderstorms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 72, chance of showers and thunderstorms
Areas of southern Minnesota will see rain and storms, with a possibility of severe weather. We'll see clearing skies Sunday, with warmer and drier air on the way early next week.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 72, chance of storms
Central and southern Minnesota will see chances of showers and severe weather, but there's drier weather on the way.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60; overcast and mild with occasional rain
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.