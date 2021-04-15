More from Star Tribune
Business
Safety groups, unions urge US to fix recalled gov't vehicles
More than a dozen consumer groups and three federal employee unions are asking the U.S. government to stop using vehicles in its fleet with unrepaired safety recalls.
Chauvin Trial
Who are the witnesses in the Derek Chauvin trial?
These are the individuals who have testified so far in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd.
Chauvin Trial
Chauvin won't testify; testimony ends; closing arguments Monday
Judge Peter Cahill, telling jurors about how long their sequestered deliberations might last, told them, "If I were you, I would plan for long and hope for short."
Local
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
Black community leaders and family members of Daunte Wright were calling for more serious charges against a white police officer in Wright's death, comparing her case to the murder charge brought against a Black officer who killed a white woman in nearby Minneapolis.
Coronavirus
11 COVID-19 deaths, 2,736 infections reported in Minnesota
Early signs of slowing growth in the latest COVID-19 pandemic wave raise hopes that vaccination progress is paying off.