Video
Suspect in killings of Idaho college students appears in court
Authorities say the DNA of Bryan Kohberger was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Read more about how Idaho police identified the suspect here.
Damar Hamlin's doctors say he is communicating with them
The Bills safety has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours." Read more about his recovery here.
Evening forecast: Low of 8, on a cold and clear night
The latest forecast amid all the snow for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Dry and colder, high 26
The snow is finally letting up across Minnesota but expect slightly colder temperatures over the next few days.