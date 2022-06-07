Joy and sadness in acute doses poured out on Monday on the beaches of Normandy. As several dozen D-Day veterans — now all in their 90s — set foot on the sands that claimed so many colleagues, they are thankful for the gratitude and friendliness of the French toward those who landed here on June 6, 1944.

