Colleges
Salisbury trips St. Thomas, sweeps Division III baseball championship
The Tommies advanced to the best-of-three final series, but lost the first two games to the Maryland school in St. Thomas' final Division III competition.
Animal Humane Society throws birthday party for 100-year-old volunteer
Staff at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley threw a birthday party for longtime volunteer Charlotte Beegle, who turned 100 years old, with cupcakes and kittens.
Crews clear barriers to George Floyd Square for second time
The city sent crews to clear the south Minneapolis intersection just before 5 a.m.
Flavors of the Food Building
When the Fair's epicenter for food is packed with people, you never notice this funny feature.
Kids 5 and up get shots in vaccine trial
Tests of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine started Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5 through 11.It's one of 98 facilities in 26 states, the District of Columbia, Finland, Poland and Spain where the tests are taking place or planned.