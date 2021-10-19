More from Star Tribune
Colin Powell remembered as patriot and statesman
Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Video
Former President Clinton released from California hospital
Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection, and will head home to New York to continue his recovery, a spokesman said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, windy; high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 18
High Schools
October 14-15 prep football highlights
Top plays from some of this week's top games.