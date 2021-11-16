More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Closing arguments heard in Kenosha shooting trial
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney said his client was ambushed by the first man he shot and killed during a night of turbulent street protests and feared for his life.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 37
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 15
Video
Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders in Washington
Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon has surrendered to federal authorities to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of light snow, high 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 5