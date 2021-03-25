More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Chief Arradondo: 'We are going to conduct a very thorough investigation'
A Minneapolis Police Department internal affairs investigation is underway after an officer was caught on video punching a teenager Wednesday evening.
Puck Drop
Minnesota Whitecaps all set -- again -- for NWHL semifinals
Seven weeks after the National Women's Hockey League postponed its semifinals, the Whitecaps have a chance to defend their crown.
Vikings
Vikings acquire offensive lineman Mason Cole from Cardinals
The team sent a sixth-round draft pick to Arizona for Cole, who started 14 games at center last season. He could play guard for the Vikings.
Gophers
Fleck touts Gophers' depth as spring football begins
Turning around last year's 3-4 Gophers football team began, in earnest, on Monday for head coach P.J. Fleck with the start of full spring practices.
Local
Minneapolis police investigating officer's punching of teen during tense clash
A nearly 4-minute video shows a chaotic scene as accusations flew against the officers. 2 arrests were made.