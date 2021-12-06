More from Star Tribune
Local
Arradondo to retire; both Mpls., St. Paul looking for new chiefs
Mayor Jacob Frey said he'll soon name an interim successor to Arradondo, who has served in the role since 2017.
After 2,500 yards and 42 TDs, Holy Angels star Emmett Johnson named Mr. Football
In addition to his big offensive numbers, Johnson also made 85 tackles as a safety.
Girls' basketball preview: 5 story lines, 1 dream team, 10 players to watch
Hopkins is back with all of the players who felt the pain of having their 78-game winning streak ended during last year's state tournament. And a look at some future Gophers who are among the state's elite.
Minnesota United starts new development league team called MNUFC2
The Loons will be among 21 MLS franchises with teams in the MLS development league starting in 2022.