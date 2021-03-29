More from Star Tribune
Jurors shown video at ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death
The video of George Floyd gasping for breath was essentially Exhibit A as the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on the Black man's neck went on trial Monday on charges of murder and manslaughter.
Chauvin Trial
Witness: Chauvin shifted weight to add pressure on Floyd's neck
Attorneys in the Derek Chauvin murder trial made their case before jurors who will decide the fired Minneapolis police officer's fate in the killing of George Floyd 10 months ago.
Local
Jim Luger, businessman and social justice seeker, dies at 90
Businessman Jim Luger protested the Vietnam War and worked for civil rights for decades.He also was an American warrior.In 1950, Luger, a young athlete from…
Chauvin Trial
Watch the replay: Opening statements in the Derek Chauvin trial
Opening statements and testimony started March 29.
Local
Underly raises $1m in state superintendent race
Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly raised more than $1 million in February and March.