Chauvin Trial
What happened Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial
Two more jurors were seated, while the defense raised concerns that last week's widely publicized $27 million civil settlement with the family of George Floyd might taint the jury pool.
Local
Charges filed in shooting death at George Floyd Square
Hennepin County prosecutors on Monday filed charges in the shooting death of a man at the Minneapolis intersection known as George Floyd Square, where Floyd died in police custody last May.
Local
Navy bows out of war artifacts dispute between Minneapolis, Minnetonka
A former Legion Post commander speaks up about the deepening intrigue of the ship wheel and bell.
Local
Prosecutors cite dispute between Bloods in slaying at Floyd Square
The suspected shooter remained held on $1 million bond pending his initial court appearance on Tuesday.
Local
Defense in ex-cop's trial fears impact of $27M settlement
An attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death asked the judge Monday to delay the trial, saying the announcement of a $27 million settlement for Floyd's family could make a fair trial impossible.