Home & Garden
The new American status symbol: A backyard that's basically a fancy living room
Outdoor rugs, TVs, day beds and $5,500 lamps: Welcome to the Great Fauxdoors.
Local
Remade Bunker Hills wave pool will be a splashy place to cool off
While the pool was closed last year due to COVID-19, the county spent $6.5 million to rebuild the pool. It reopens Saturday.
Business
Mesabi Metallics sues Minnesota for canceling its mineral leases in Nashwauk
Mesabi Metallics sued the DNR in Ramsey County District Court for breach of contract and breach of good faith, essentially asking the court to disallow the lease cancellation.
Bunker Beach in Anoka unveils remodeled wave pool, just in time for 90-degree weather
The Bunker Hills Wave Pool opens for the season on Saturday and for the first time in its 33 years it will be heated. That was one of the pool's new features as it reopens after COVID and an extensive remodeling.
Wild
Wild's Zach Parise: 'I have no problem coming back'
The veteran winger went through a rough season, but still has four years left on his $98 million contract.