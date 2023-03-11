More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Bud Grant talks outdoors, coaching philosophy
Jan. 27, 2018: Vikings coaching great Bud Grant discusses his career on and off the field.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 33; snowy and windy
Much of Minnesota is under winter storm warnings and advisories, with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected in the Twin Cities area.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 33, snow
Snow brings blizzard and winter storm warnings in northern Minnesota, with 2 to 4 inches expected in the Twin Cities area.
Weather
Evacuations ordered as storm pummels California
More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain and strong winds.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 27; cloudy with a few stray flakes ahead of Saturday snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.