More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
Local Gun charges: Savage man sought to join Nazi terror groups, celebrated mass shootings of LGBTQ people
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Brooklyn Center liquor store employee takes off shoes and gives them to homeless man
Ta Leia Thomas saw a man digging in the trash for boxes to use as makeshift footwear. She responded by taking off her Vikings-themed Nike Air Jordans and giving them to the man.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sloppy and snowy, high 34
The heaviest snow should taper off Thursday but expect to see flakes through Friday. Temperatures will start to drop by this weekend.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 29; snow and rain at times, then late-night snow, accumulating 1-3 inches
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region includes extending storm warnings into the metro.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Blizzard warnings on North Shore; 4-9" possible for Twin Cities this week
Travel is not recommended for those in the Duluth-Superior area as a blizzard hit the North Shore Wednesday. More snow is on the way Thursday for southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.