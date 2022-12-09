More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Brittney Griner returned to the United States
Early Friday, the 32-year-old exited a plane that landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. Read more about Griner's return home here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 30; a bit of freezing drizzle; considerable cloudiness
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 34, a few lingering snow showers
It'll be cloudy in the Twin Cities area. Expect slick roads in southern Minnesota after the snow. It'll be a little warmer Saturday, with a chance of freezing drizzle. A potentially strong storm could move in midweek.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, snow south; high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 9
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 25, with a bit of snow late, with up to an inch possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region. Read more about what's in the forecast Friday for the metro here.