More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis As a schoolgirl in 1955, she designed the Minneapolis flag. She sees no reason to change it now.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis As a schoolgirl in 1955, she designed the Minneapolis flag. She sees no reason to change it now.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
British teen found in France after six years
Alex Batty, who vanished at age 11 on a family holiday in Spain, was found walking along the side of a road in France by a delivery driver.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 41; showers tapering, with fog possible
We'll have lingering clouds, with slick spots possible tonight. There's a chance of flurries Sunday evening, with a blustery day on tap Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 41, rain and fog
Rain in the Twin Cities and snow to the north will taper Saturday afternoon, but fog will remain. Sunday will see clouds and a powerful cold front arriving that night with a chance of flurries.
Video
Rudy Giuliani blasts Joe Biden on his way out of court
It came after a jury awarded $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 34; periods of rain mixed with snow with little or no accumulation possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.