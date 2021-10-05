The attorney for Jaleel Stallings, who was found not guilty on all charges of shooting at Minneapolis police officers during the unrest that followed George Floyd's killing last year, released additional body camera footage from the night of the incident which shows officers discussing "hunting" people on the streets and mocking journalists and the mayor.

