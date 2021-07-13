More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
Traffic stop video released of Minnesota Rep. John Thompson's alleged racial profiling
Thompson: "You pulled me over because you saw a Black face in this car"
Body cam video shows Minn. Rep. John Thompson incident with St. Paul police
Body camera footage worn by the St. Paul police officer who pulled over Minn. Rep. John Thompson shows the incident in which Thompson claims he was racially profiled.
Business
Fastenal sales flat as surge in PPE abates
Sales of PPE and other safety equipment surged in the second quarter last year but has settled back a year later.
Wild
Cutting Parise, Suter together needed 'to keep moving forward,' Wild's GM says
The decision to release Zach Parise and Ryan Suter with four years remaining on their contracts 'was the cleanest way to go,' general manager Bill Guerin said Tuesday afternoon.
Wild
Nine years ago, Parise and Suter put state of hockey into state of ecstasy
With the news that the Wild bought out the remaining four years of its historic contracts with Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, it's worth remembering how monumental those deals were in 2012.