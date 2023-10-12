More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Blinken vows U.S. support for Israel ahead of possible ground operation as strikes pound Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel on Thursday amid the country's intense fighting with Hamas. The U.S. has pledged unwavering support to Israel after Gaza's Hamas militants stormed through a border fence on Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain arrives this afternoon, high 54; 1" to 3" possible by Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 12
Evening forecast: Low of 44; increasing clouds with changes ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Video
Israeli village near Gaza border lies in ruin, filled with bodies of residents and militants
The Israeli military led a group of journalists, including an Associated Press reporter, on a tour of the village of Kfar Aza on Tuesday, a day after retaking it from what they said was a group of about 70 Hamas fighters.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 60, plenty of sun
Today will be sunny to mostly sunny, with a light breeze. There are rounds of significant rain on the way starting Thursday afternoon through early Saturday, with up to 3 inches possible.