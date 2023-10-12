Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel on Thursday amid the country's intense fighting with Hamas. The U.S. has pledged unwavering support to Israel after Gaza's Hamas militants stormed through a border fence on Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis.

