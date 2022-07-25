More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Near normal, low humidity, high 82
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, July 25
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, mild, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 25
Weather
Forecast: Sunny, dry, breezy; high 79
Twin Cities weather forecast for Sunday, July 24