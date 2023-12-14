More from Star Tribune
Big retailers move to stop sales of water beads marketed to children over safety concerns
Target, Amazon and Walmart say they're suspending sales of water bead products marketed to young children amid growing safety concerns.
Evening forecast: Low of 35 with clouds and possible drizzle; change ahead Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 46, sunny and breezy
Temps are above average, with lots of sun and southwest winds. There's a chance of precipitation Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
Every Republican rallied behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.