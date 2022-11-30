More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Bidens, LL Cool J, light National Christmas Tree
The ceremony marked the 100th year of the National Christmas Tree lighting. Read more about it here.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 8; mainly clear and bitterly cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Video
Turkeys walk the streets of Edina
Turkeys walk the streets of Edina after a snowstorm in April 2018. Provided by Lawrence DeVore.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 20, falling temps, chance of snow
We've already reached our high temperature, with cold, cloudy and breezy conditions bringing a continued chance of snow. Wind chills will be around zero. Thursday will be dry.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold and windy, high 20
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 30