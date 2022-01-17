More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Biden: Texas synagogue attack 'an act of terror'
President Joe Biden called the hostage standoff in a Texas synagogue an act of terror. He spoke to reporters in Philadelphia on Sunday at a food bank in Philadelphia.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 30, snow flurries, low of 17 tonight
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 30, light snow showers possible
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Volcano erupts in Pacific and triggers tsunami advisory
Tsunami advisories were issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. Satellite images showed a huge eruption, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom.