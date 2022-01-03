More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Biden returns to Washington in snowstorm
A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into Washington, D.C., on Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 24, some clouds
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 3
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 24
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 3
Desmond Tutu laid to rest in Cape Town
In his eulogy, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described the anti-apartheid campaigner the country's moral compass.
Snow now covers fire-scarred Denver suburbs
The snowfall came as some residents were allowed to return to see the remains of their homes.