Space telescope launched on quest to see 1st stars
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America's northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky.
Potter convicted on manslaughter charges in killing of Wright
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison–who's office led the prosecution of the former Brooklyn Center police officer-said the verdict would help restore "trust, faith and hope" in law enforcement.
White House extends student loan moratorium
Payments on federal student loans will remain paused through May 1. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will be suspended.