Biden on classified documents: 'There's no there there'
While in California touring storm damage, Biden said he was "fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly." Read more about his statement here.
Evening forecast: Low of 21, overcast skies, snow easing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: Snow tapers off tonight, high 31
We could see up to another inch this afternoon but snow is expected to taper off Thursday evening. Things should stay fairly dry this weekend.
Nation
AP Explains: US to hit debt ceiling
The Treasury Department says it has started taking "extraordinary measures" as the government has run up against its legal borrowing capacity of $31.381 trillion.
Morning forecast: Snow winds down; high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 19