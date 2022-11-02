More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Biden: Democracy 'under attack' from lies, violence
Pointing in particular to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, he said that Donald Trump's false claims about a stolen election have "fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years."
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 57; breezy and partly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
AP Explains: What to expect on election night
The Associated Press will declare the winners in about 7,000 races across the U.S. this election. Here's how they do it.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 76; warm, windy and dry
Temperatures are nearly 30 degrees above average, with elevated wildfire potential in much of the state. It'll be warm again Thursday, with cooler weather on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Record warmth, windy; high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 2