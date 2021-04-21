More from Star Tribune
Green Bay city attorney releases report on fall election
Green Bay's city attorney has released a report in response to questions about the integrity of the community's November election raised by Republican state lawmakers and other conservatives.
Local
Authorities ID 19-year-old man shot to death in north Minneapolis home
No arrests have been announced.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud woman accused of stabbing, killing man in alley
The 40-year-old faces one felony count of second-degree murder.
Local
Charge against Anoka psychiatric hospital escapee who stole police car dismissed
Mattu Chuol of Mankato had been charged with stealing a police squad car in January 2020.
Chauvin Trial
Justice Dept. to probe whether Mpls. police have pattern of misconduct
The civil rights investigation will bring Justice Department officials into the police department and community.