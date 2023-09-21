More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Asylum seekers overwhelm border towns in Texas and California
U.S. border agents have been overwhelmed by asylum-seekers on parts of the U.S. border with Mexico. After a dip in illegal crossings that followed new asylum restrictions in May, the Biden administration is again on its heels as Democratic mayors and governors seek more relief hosting asylum-seekers and Republicans seize on the issue.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 82, mostly sunny and a little hazy
Temperatures remain above average, but cooler weather and chances of rain are on the way this weekend.
Video
Bob Ross' first TV painting listed for $9.85 million at Minneapolis gallery
A Minneapolis gallery is asking $9.85 Million for "A Walk in the Woods," the first of more than 400 paintings Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series "The Joy of Painting."