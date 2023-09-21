U.S. border agents have been overwhelmed by asylum-seekers on parts of the U.S. border with Mexico. After a dip in illegal crossings that followed new asylum restrictions in May, the Biden administration is again on its heels as Democratic mayors and governors seek more relief hosting asylum-seekers and Republicans seize on the issue.

