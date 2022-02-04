More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Amir Locke's parents: 'He will get justice'
Karen Wells and Andre Locke said their son was a respectful and curious entrepreneur who was mentored by relatives who are law enforcement officers with a sheriff's office in Illinois and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 9, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be chilly today, with snow on the way overnight and totals of up to 4 inches in northern Minnesota. Saturday will warm into the 20s, with highs in the teens Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold with snow showers, high 9
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 4
Video
Levy Armstrong, interim police chief and mayor at briefing following release of footage
Nekima Levy Armstrong spoke to Interim Police Chief Huffman and Mayor Frey at a briefing following the release of police body camera footage of the shooting death of Amir Locke.
Evening forecast: Low of -5; bitterly cold tonight with a bit of warmup coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.