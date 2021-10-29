All-in for Halloween: Dredwood (population zero, all dead)
Daryl Guthmiller's 'Terrors on 10th' Halloween display is Dredwood (population zero: all dead), a "once thriving community now infected, shuttered and haunted." The Richfield resident has created spooky displays to entertain the neighborhood since 2014.
By Shari L. Gross
October 29, 2021 — 6:14pm
