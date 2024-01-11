More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Deadly threats targeting U prompts officials to urge students, most employees to stay off campus
Afternoon forecast: Watching for snow, high 21
Keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days as we track a possible winter storm.
Storm to bring snow then cold to metro, southern Minnesota
Saturday's subzero reading in the metro area will be the first of the season and the third-latest since weather records have been kept starting in the 1870s, according to the National Weather Service.
Morning forecast: Tracking Friday snowstorm; high today 21
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 11
Avalanche kills 1, injures 3 at California ski resort that once hosted Winter Olympics
An avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, sweeping up four people and killing one, as a major storm with snow and gusty winds moved into the region, authorities said.
Snow in the West and flooding in the Northeast. And more foul weather is on the way
Drenching rains, flooding and fierce winds stranded vehicles, shuttered schools and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands in the Northeast, the swan song of a bout of violent weather that battered most of the United States. Forecasters warned Wednesday that more misery was not far behind.